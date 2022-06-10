By Matthew Roscoe • 10 June 2022 • 9:20

Ukraine kills hundreds more as Russian combat losses revealed as of June 10. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Friday, June 10, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD revealed that Ukrainian forces killed around 200 more soldiers from Russia. This has seen the number of Russian soldiers who have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 31,900.

Another eleven Russian tanks were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, June 9, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Twelve more Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were also destroyed as well as seventeen more vehicles and fuel tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian artillery systems and MLRS, which have risen by one and nine respectively. This takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 712 and 222.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 10.06

орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 10.06 were approximately#stoprussiahttps://t.co/EtuyPSbG4o pic.twitter.com/GdIWXe6gPG — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 10, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, June 8 in the Kharkiv and Bahmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 107th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 12 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3450 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of 11 more Russian tanks means that Russia has lost 1409 in total.

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed 10 more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), taking to total number destroyed by Ukrainian forces to 572.

