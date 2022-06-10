By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 11:22

WATCH: Police arrest four luxury watch thieves who targeted elderly in Palma Credit: Twitter @policia

Spanish National Police have arrested four Italian thieves specialised in stealing high-end luxury watches from elderly people in the Balearic Islands.

The Spanish National Police shared the news of the luxury watch thieves on their official Twitter account, alongside footage of the arrests:

“🚩Arrested 4 thieves specialised in snatching high-end watches from elderly people in #Palma.

The detainees travelled from #Italy to #Baleares just to commit the violent robberies and in just 24 hours they tried 2 times causing several injuries.”

🚩Arrestados 4 ladrones especializados en arrebatar relojes de alta gama a personas de edad avanzada en #Palma Los detenidos se desplazaron desde #Italia hasta #Baleares solo para cometer los robos violentos y en apenas 24 horas lo intentaron 2 veces causando varias lesiones pic.twitter.com/P3NpYwpd9o — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 10, 2022

The high-end luxury watch thieves, who have been imprisoned, were part of a criminal group made up of Italian nationals, who moved continuously around cities. They stayed there for a few days until they managed to carry out one or two robberies that would provide them with an optimum amount of loot.

After following the victims, they assaulted and injured them until they managed to snatch and seize the watch and flee on a motorbike.

In just 24 hours after their arrival on the island, the arrested men attempted two robberies in which they caused different injuries to the victims.

In one of their crimes, the luxury watch thieves approached a tourist couple in the town of Portals, in Calviá. One of the criminals tried to violently steal the woman’s watch, resulting in a struggle in which the victim suffered various injuries.

The man who accompanied him joined in the struggle, defending himself from the aggression and managing to prevent the robbery from taking place.

When he failed, the robber fled with the help of his accomplice, who was waiting for him on a motorbike. They left the scene at full speed, leaving the victims with various injuries, which were later attended to by the emergency services.

Days later, police were able to verify that the members of the criminal group intended to leave the island by plane, so they set up a police operation that allowed them to be located at Son Sant Joan airport.

They were arrested during an operation in which they seized a high-end watch that had been stolen days earlier in the centre of Palma de Mallorca, when they accosted a woman and caused her various injuries in order to steal the watch.

The four luxury watch thieves arrested, three of them aged between 19 and 27 and another aged 58, have been remanded in prison.

