18-year-old arrested in Malaga city of Marbella for selling bottles of laughing gas

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 2:20

Image of a National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

An 18-year-old man was caught in the Malaga city of Marbella with cylinders of laughing gas to allegedly sell at parties.

National Police officers in the Malaga city of Marbella have arrested an 18-year -old man after surprising him in possession of several nitrous oxide cylinders. The detainee arrested is suspected of allegedly being responsible for a crime against public health.

His arrest occurred at dawn last Sunday, June 5, when a Citizen Security prevention patrol observed how a young man was loading several bottles in the boot of a vehicle. When they approached his vehicle, they verified that they were nitrous oxide bottles, according to malagahoy.es.

After consulting the National Police databases, it was confirmed that he was using false documentation. Likewise, an inspection was carried out in his car, and the officers seized €1,540 in cash, along with amounts of foreign currency. Inside his vehicle, he had four laughing gas cylinders and balloons for the ingestion of the gas.

Further investigations established that the detainee was offering the bottles of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas – for €150 or €200 depending on the size, for consumption at private parties in the famous Costa del Sol resort.

The youth was subsequently arrested and charged with crimes against public health and possessing false documents. He has been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court No4 of Marbella.

___________________________________________________________

