“40 cruise missiles aimed at Ukraine”: Threat from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet increases

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 9:54

The Moskva Credit: @ChrisO_wiki, Twitter

ACCORDING to Ukraine’s Head of the United Coordinating Press Centre of Security and Defence Forces, Russian surface-to-air missile carriers and submarines in the Black Sea currently have “40 cruise missiles aimed at Ukraine”.

Natalia Humeniuk said that the risk of missile strikes from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has increased after revealing cruise missiles were currently aimed at Ukraine.

“40 cruise missiles are aimed at Ukraine,” she said on Friday, June 10.

“These are two submarines and four surface-to-air missile carriers. In addition, so far we have recorded one large landing ship during the duty at sea, the others are kept closer to the bases in the occupied Crimea, but also ready,” Natalia Humeniuk added.

However, it was recently reported that Ukraine had strengthened its forces against the threat from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet – which suffered “a significant loss” when their flagship missile cruiser Moskva sank back in April.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Alexei Reznikov said on Thursday, June 9 that following successful delivery, US Harpoon anti-ship missile systems were already being used on the front line in Ukraine and combined with Ukrainian Neptune missiles, would help combat any Russian attacks from the sea.

“Our coastal defence was strengthened by highly effective Harpoon anti-ship missile systems,” he said on Facebook at the time.

“Together with our Neptunes, the Harpoons are already forcing the enemy fleet to keep the distance to avoid the fate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva…”

In related news, unconfirmed reports from Ukraine on Friday, June 10 suggested that a production plant used to build elements of Neptune missiles from the Ukrainian military was bombed by Russian forces.

Videos circulated on social media reportedly showed the Dnepropetrovsk Aggregate Plant in Dnipro shelled by missiles launched by Russian forces.

