AEMET warns of warm air mass from North Africa entering Spain on Sunday, June 12

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 18:28

Photo of a thermometer. Credit: Shutterstock

A mass of warm air from North Africa is predicted to enter Spain on Sunday, June 12, causing temperatures to increase.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has warned today, Saturday, June 11, of a mass of warm air that will enter southern Spain from North Africa tomorrow, Sunday, June 12. This will cause a significant rise in minimum and maximum temperatures in much of the country.

According to the weather expert, it signals the official start of a heat wave that will last until at least Wednesday 15, without ruling out that it lasts for the rest of the week.

In total, the seven autonomous communities of Andalucia, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Catalonia, Extremadura, and the Community of Madrid have been issued a risk warning for high or very high maximum temperatures tomorrow, Sunday 12.

Specifically, it is very likely that the maximum temperatures will reach 34-36ºC quite generally in the interior of the peninsula and Mallorca. These values ​​will be widely exceeded in the Guadalquivir valley, where they could reach between 40 and 43ºC, in the Guadiana and Tajo valleys they will remain between 40 and 42ºC.

In the Ebro valley it is probable that they will reach 38 -41ºC. In these areas, the minimum temperatures will also be high, with values ​​between 20 and 25ºC. In addition, winds from the south will also drag dust in suspension, which will cause haze and reduced visibility.

The formation of storms is also likely during the next few days, in the interior of the northern half of the peninsula and in the afternoons, which will be rather dry and with strong gusts of wind.

At this moment, AEMET indicates that “the uncertainty is high” to establish exactly when the heatwave will end. It is associated with the behaviour of a Dana that will be located north of the island of Madeira, and whose subsequent evolution cannot yet be determined with precision.

The most likely scenario currently, according to the AEMET, is that this Dana remains in a stationary position, so the heat wave could continue for the rest of the week. However, other scenarios show an approach of the Dana towards Spain on Thursday 16, or even on Wednesday 15, which would cause the beginning of a drop in temperatures in the west.

