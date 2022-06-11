BREAKING NEWS: Rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed by Las Vegas judge

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 20:06

Rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed by Las Vegas judge

A judge in Las Vegas has dismissed the rape lawsuit that had been brought against footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey, presiding over the Cristiano Ronaldo rape allegation lawsuit in Las Vegas, on Friday, June 10, finally dismissed the case against him. The allegation had originally been brought against the 37-year-old Portuguese footballer in 2009 by Kathryn Mayorga, a resident of Nevada.

Ronaldo paid her £290,000 in hush money at the time, but then Ms Mayorga’s lawsuit sought a further payment from the now Manchester United player. He always vehemently denied the allegation and said the sexual relationship had been consensual between himself and the model.

Ms Mayorga’s lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, was admonished by the judge for his ‘bad-faith conduct’ and the use of ‘purloined’ confidential documents. These actions had tainted their case beyond redemption said Judge Dorsey in the ruling.

‘I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo, because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of plaintiff Kathryn Mayorga’s claims. Harsh sanctions are merited’, the ruling stated.

In 2018, Mayorga waived her anonymity and criminal proceedings were again opened against Ronaldo. As her allegations could not be ‘proven beyond reasonable doubt’, the case was closed. Her representatives had claimed that in 2010, their client had not been in a fit mental state to sign the non-disclosure agreement.

Speaking in October 2018, the Portugal captain maintained that his sexual relationship with Ms Mayorga had been consensual. “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in”, he said at the time.

