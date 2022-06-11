BREAKING: Top German footballer sent to prison for raping Spanish teenager in Ibiza

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 14:09
Two German nationals, one of which is believed to be a top Bundesliga footballer, were arrested on Thursday, June 9 accused of raping a Spanish teenager in a villa in Sant Josep (Ibiza). The pair were reportedly jailed without bail, according to Ultima Hora.
According to the young woman, the two men forced her to have sex in the villa where they were staying. After the events, the 18-year-old victim of Spanish nationality was treated at the Can Misses hospital.
As reported by Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera, the events occurred early Wednesday, June 8 in a property located near the Cova Santa room, next to the Sant Josep road.
Statements of the two individuals, both 25 years old, were taken by Guardia Civil officers before being made available to the Investigating Court in Ibiza. According to judicial sources, the police court ordered their “admission to prison without bail.”
Speaking on Thursday, June 9, a spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed that “Two German nationals have been arrested after a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted in Ibiza.
“An investigation is ongoing.”
A well-placed source told the Daily Star: “One of the two men is a footballer who plays in the Bundesliga.”
