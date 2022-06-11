Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, June 10 show a gradual drop in the incidence rate

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, June 10, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities.

Today’s report shows that another 42,456 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, compared to 42,989 on the same day last week, of which 20,836 have occurred in people over 60 years of age.

The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 12,478,994 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. In the last 14 days, the incidence rate among people over 60 years of age stands at 578.39 in per 100,000, compared to 586.71 on Tuesday, June 7. A total of 71,246 positives have been registered in this age group in the past two weeks.

Another 194 new deaths have been added to this Friday’s report, compared to 304 last Friday, June 3. According to data collected by the Ministry of Health, up to 107,108 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain. In the last week, 194 people with a confirmed positive have died.

Currently, there are 6,412 patients hospitalised and positive for COVID-19 throughout Spain (6,761 last Tuesday), with 325 in the ICU (322 last Tuesday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.20 per cent (5.48% on Tuesday), and in ICUs at 3.65 per cent (3.62 per cent on Tuesday).

Between May 31 and June 6, the autonomous communities carried out 150,937 diagnostic tests on people over 60 years of age. Of these, 74,393 were PCR and another 76,544 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,225.33.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 29.70 per cent, up from 29.23 per cent last Tuesday, June 7. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.

