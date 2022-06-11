Double celebration for the Cabrera Lawn Bowling Club in Turre (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 14:20

VOWS RENEWED: Cabrera Lawn Bowling Club members Brian and Barbara Willerton Photo credit: Cabrera Lawn Bowling Club

THE Cabrera Lawn Bowling Club in Turre enjoyed two celebrations earlier in June.

The first, on June 1, was the renewal of Brian and Barbara Willerton’s wedding vows held at Vista del Mar, Mojacar.

“The ceremony was beautiful and the food and service was excellent,” Cabrera Lawn’s Press secretary Janet Jackson said afterwards.

“We were all then entertained by the fabulous Shane Prince, many thanks Shane. It was a totally fabulous day enjoyed by everyone.”

This was followed on June 4 by a Jubilee street party held at the club house which was decorated for the occasion

“We feel we did the Queen proud,” Janet said. “The food and the entertainment by the great Tony Justice was excellent and a great day was had by all.”

