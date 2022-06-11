Drunken motorway driver investigated in Cantabria for driving 16km in the wrong direction

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 0:03

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil

A 38-year-old man is under investigation after being caught driving drunk in the wrong direction on the A-67 motorway in Cantabria.

As reported in a statement by the Guardia Civil today, Friday, June 10, a 38-year-old man is under investigation for driving his vehicle while drunk for 16km in the wrong direction along the A-67 motorway between Palencia and Santander, according to 20minutos.es.

Proceedings have already been instructed against this kamikaze driver by the Guardia Civil Traffic Department of Cantabria. In addition to endangering the lives of other road users, he also tested positive for alcohol and was driving without any insurance.

A witness to the driver’s irresponsible behaviour alerted the 112 emergency services. They reported a vehicle travelling on the aforementioned A-67 motorway heading in the direction of Santander but occupying the lanes that go in the direction of Palencia, close to the town of Santiurde de Reinosa.

Traffic cops managed to intercept the vehicle near the municipality of Arenas de Iguña, after having already travelled 16km in the wrong direction. The driver was immediately identified and breathalysed, returning a positive test for alcohol. Likewise, he was denounced for driving a vehicle without having the compulsory insurance.

The driver has been placed under investigation as the alleged perpetrator of two crimes against road safety: for reckless driving, and for driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

