Eat tapas and win during Almeria province’s World Tapas Day campaign

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 16:28

TAPAS CAMPAIGN: 50 Ashal bars and restaurants will be taking part Photo credit: Ashal

FIFTY Ashal establishments will be taking part in a World Tapas Day campaign between June 16 and July 3.

Ashal, which represents Almeria province’s hospitality sector, announced that the campaign will include draws for spa mini-breaks, hampers with local products and romantic dinners for two.

Solidarity and inclusion will be to the fore during this edition, Ashal emphasised, with 600 meals-for-two distributed amongst the Asalsido, Altea, Aspergeer and Anda groups.

There will also be a present of mugs from the Asalsido Down Syndrome association for the first 100 clients who produce receipts for bills for at least €10 from two different participating establishments.

“We want this initiative to mobilise our clients but at the same time we want to thank them for their support during a time that has not been at all easy,” Ashal president Pedro Sanchez-Fortun said.

