By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 21:36

Image of a 061 ambulance. Credit: [email protected]

A traffic accident in the Almeria municipality of Nijas has left a father and his four-year-old child dead.

As reported by 112 Emergency Services Andalucia, a father and his four-month-old child perished this afternoon, Saturday, June 11, after their vehicle was involved in a collision. The incident occurred in the Almerian municipality of Nijar.

Sources from 112 detailed that the crash happened at around 2pm. A witness reportedly alerted the emergency operator that an accident had taken place at Km12 of the AL-3106, about three kilometres from the town of Campohermoso in Nijar. The caller reported a man and baby in a ‘serious condition’ inside one of the vehicles.

112 immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil, along with the Local Police and highways department road maintenance crews. An EPES emergency ambulance was also mobilised to the location, complete with medics.

Subsequently, it was officers from the Local Police who confirmed to 112 the death of two people at the scene, a four-month-old child and their father, despite the efforts of the medics. The relevant judicial protocol has reportedly been initiated.

