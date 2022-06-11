German airline Lufthansa joins the companies cancelling flights this summer

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 4:30

Image of Lufthansa aircraft parked up during the pandemic. Credit: Wikipedia - By Bautsch - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88424873

Another major airline has announced cancellations for this summer as Lufthansa cuts around 900 short-haul flights.

German airline Lufthansa this Friday, June 10, joined the others who have already grounded thousands of flights this summer. The company announced that due to a shortage of staff, from next month it is cancelling around 900 short-haul flights, according to The Sun.

This will have a definite knock-on effect for many major European destinations, with the flights being cut on Fridays and weekends. “After a good two years of the pandemic, Lufthansa group airlines report high demand for air travel this summer”, said a spokesperson for Lufthansa.

“At present, however, the infrastructure has not yet been fully restored. The entire aviation industry, especially in Europe, is currently suffering from bottlenecks and staff shortages. This affects airports, ground handling services, air traffic control, and also airlines”.

With staff shortages being blamed, among other reasons, several airlines have regularly been cancelling flights over the last few weeks. Easyjet and TUI made cancellations over the half-term holiday period, with both airlines announcing flight cancellations this month.

British Airways meanwhile had already said some months ago that between March and October around 16,000 flights were going to be cut, in an attempt to be able to offer a better service on the flights that do operate.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.