Helicopter crash in Italy leaves seven dead after it disappeared from radar screens

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 20:56

Image of Italian Air Force staff coordinating the search mission. Credit: [email protected]

Seven passengers are confirmed dead from a helicopter crash in Italy after it had disappeared from the radar screens.

Rescue services in Italy have this afternoon, Saturday, June 11, confirmed the discovery of seven bodies, passengers from the wreckage of a helicopter crash. A large-scale search and rescue mission had been initiated for the aircraft last Thursday, June 9, after it disappeared from radar screens.

‘The rescuers have found dead the seven passengers from the helicopter, four of Turkish, and two of Lebanese nationality, who were on a business trip to Italy’, reported authorities in the Italian province of Modena. The Italian pilot was also among the dead, according to metro.co.uk.

All contact had been lost with the AW119 Koala last Thursday as it flew over a remote mountainous area on the border between the Emilia Romagna region and Tuscany. It was destined for Treviso in the north of Italy after taking off from the Tuscany city of Lucca.

As part of the investigation into the incident, the crash scene has been cordoned off by prosecutors. ‘We got the coordinates, we went to the site and found everything burnt. The helicopter is basically inside a valley, near a stream’, wrote a member of the Italian Air Force rescue team along with a video, on Twitter.

Eczacibasi Consumer Products confirmed in a statement that the four Turkish businessmen who perished had been en route to a paper technologies fair. The company is a subsidiary of Eczacibasi, a major industrial group in Turkey.

According to Italy’s ANSA news agency, the crashed aircraft was owned by Avio Helicopters, a transport and aeronautic maintenance company located in the northern Italian city of Thiene.

#Elicottero disperso nell’Appennino Tosco-Emiliano: è stato un #HH139 del 15º Stormo dell’#AeronauticaMilitare ad individuare questa mattina alcuni rottami tra il Rifugio Battisti e la località Segheria e a segnalare la posizione per l’invio delle squadre dei soccorsi@SM_Difesa pic.twitter.com/hV9uSrQCVI — Aeronautica Militare (@ItalianAirForce) June 11, 2022

