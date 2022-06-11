How to avoid jellyfish stings with warmer waters now in Malaga province

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 19:09

Image of the Pelagia Noctiluca jellyfish. Credit: Wikipedia - Roberto Pillon CC BY-SA 4.0

Higher temperatures in Malaga province bring the return of jellyfish to the warmer waters, find out how to avoid getting stung.

As the temperatures begin to rise in Spain, this sparks the return of jellyfish to the waters off the coast of Malaga province. Getting stung by one of these invertebrates while bathing can sometimes be an unpleasant experience.

Thanks to the Infomedusa application, you can now go online to find out which beaches are less likely to be affected that day by jellyfish if you want to avoid any encounters. For example, today, Saturday, June 11, the app reported that the beaches of the western coast and the capital are being affected, according to malagahoy.es.

These are beaches in the municipalities of Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Torremolinos, Marbella, and Malaga capital. Due to the presence of jellyfish on their beaches, these locations are currently on a yellow notice, with waves of 0.85 metres.

On the other hand, the situation is totally different when observing the beaches of the eastern coast of Malaga, where, in all of them, the level of jellyfish is green and their risk is low.

The application does not offer information on what types of jellyfish are found on the Malaga coast each day. Last year though, which was reportedly a summer of significant presence, there were two species of these invertebrates that were most seen in Malaga.

There was the Pelagia noctiluca, also called a carnation jellyfish, which measures about 20cm. It is reddish-pink in colour and is highly dangerous. Then there was the Rhizostoma Luteum, which is the largest jellyfish in the Mediterranean and its sting is less dangerous .

In the case of being stung by a jellyfish, the immediate action is aimed at inactivating the cnidocytes that may have remained attached to the affected area, to relieve the pain and disinfect the lesions.

At Infomedusa they insist that the most important thing is to wash the area with seawater – never fresh water – and not scratch or rub the affected area with any object or surface. If you want to avoid such jellyfish stings then you can download the application for both iOS and Android from the Infomedusa website at: www.infomedusa.es.

