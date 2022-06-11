Judicial administration of Malaga CF extended for another six months

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 0:41

Image of La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga. Credit: Joao Quaresma

A judge has extended the judicial administration period of Malaga CF by a further six months.

As confirmed this Friday, June 10, by Judge Maria de los Angeles Ruiz Gonzalez – the presiding magistrate of the Investigating court No14 in Malaga – Jose Maria Muñoz will continue as the administrator of Málaga CF for at least another six months, as reported by cadenaser.com.

Unless there are new developments at the judicial level, this means that his presence is guaranteed until January 2023. Mr Muñoz is responsible for the lawsuit against Sheikh Al-Thani and three of his sons – Nasser, Nayef, and Rakan.

These four members of the Al-Thani family, are accused of alleged crimes of unfair administration and money laundering. The Spanish justice has been trying for a long time to get them to give a statement but they have so far refused to collaborate and therefore the process cannot move forward, which is why the judicial administration of Malaga CF continues.

The previous extension had a deadline of July 29, 2022, from which the new six-month period comes into force, which will expire at the end of January 2023. “It is necessary to take a statement from the four main investigators in the case” insisted the judge.

He believed this could provoke “new evidence proceedings, or collect documentation related to their statement”, so it is presumed that the deadlines cannot be met and that something else is necessary.

“The fact that the nature of the facts under investigation requires the practice of evidence consisting of the declaration of those investigated, which although it has already been agreed upon in time, from its content could derive the need to practice new tests or collect documentation, as anticipated above”, said one of the points of the order.

___________________________________________________________

