By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 8:04

Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis months after wife Hailey discovers blood clot on brain. Image: Justin Bieber/ Instagram

POP star Justin Bieber was forced to cancel shows this week after revealing that he was suffering from facial paralysis, just months after his wife was rushed to hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms

Twenty-eight-year-old Canadian singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and was suffering from facial paralysis.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear in my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the ‘Baby’ singer said after revealing he was suffering from a “pretty serious” bout of the syndrome.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The singer tried to smile, blink, and move his face for his 240 million Instagram followers, however, his face remained still on one side.

He added: “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.

“I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down.

“I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain’t it.”

He added: “We don’t know how much time it is going to be but it’s going to be okay, I have hope and I trust God. I trust it is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I am going to rest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Back in March, his wife Hailey, 25, took to Instagram to reveal that one morning while she had been breakfasting with her husband Justin Bieber when she began to experience “stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.”

The model told her fans at the time: “On Thursday morning (March 10), I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

She went on to add: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Following Hailey’s diagnosis, a vascular neurologist explained that blood clots are happening in “younger and younger people” allegedly because of “unhealthy lifestyles… along with other factors like genetics.”

Dr Shazam Hussain, the director of the Cerebrovascular Centre at Cleveland Clinic, told People Magazine: “We think of stroke as being something that happens in older ages, but we are seeing it in younger and younger people.”

“It relates, generally, to people having unhealthy lifestyles, maybe not eating as well or not getting in regular exercise, along with other factors like genetics. So it’s important that people don’t just think of it as something that happens to older people. If you’re younger and have those symptoms, you’ve got to get to the hospital,” he said.

