Malaga province triples the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in three days

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 3:37

Image of monkeypox. Credit: Wikipedia - UK government - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/monkeypox-cases-confirmed-in-england-latest-updates#seven-may OGL 3

The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Malaga province has tripled according to the latest Ministry of Health report.

According to the latest report from the Andalucian Ministry of Heath this Friday, June 10, the number of monkeypox cases in Malaga province has tripled since last Tuesday, June 7. There were previously three confirmed infections, now there are nine that have been confirmed by tests carried out at the National Centre for Microbiology in Madrid.

There are 18 confirmed cases in the autonomous community of Andalucia. These include the nine in Malaga, five more in Sevilla province, two in Granada, and one in each of Cadiz and Jaen. In addition, there are 10 suspected infections under review. One is probable, and the other nine are possible.

Of these ten, 8 correspond to the province of Malaga, with one from Granada and another in Cadiz. On the other hand, there are 42 cases that have been declared to the Andalucian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA) have already been discarded.

Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health, has reported that the 18 confirmed “are at home, with a mild clinical evolution, many already asymptomatic, some even already in clinical discharge”. He added that for this reason “we should not worry” about the pathology, although he insisted that “we have to take the appropriate precautions to avoid these contacts and be as protected as possible”.

“What we cannot do is create a social alarm, because the clinical evolution of these patients is positive, so there is no need to worry, we have to follow them”, Aguirre continued. He also explained that the first whole genome sequencing of the virus has already been carried out in Andalucia, at the San Cecilio hospital in Granada, and in the Virgen de Rocio hospital in Sevilla.

Andalucia is the first community to carry out these genomic sequencing. “Not just PCR for diagnostics, but sequencing them to see if they are monkeypox groups or subgroups”, clarified Aguirre to Europa Press. “We already have the first results, and they give us first confirmation diagnoses and second sequencing to see if there are mutations or something rare in that virus”.

“So far the sequencing is normal, but we are actively monitoring it in case we have any variable within what is monkeypox,” concluded the head of the Ministry of Health.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.