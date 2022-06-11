Mojacar (Almeria) beaches turn Blue with six flags proclaiming their quality

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 19:32

MOJACAR: Six beaches now fly the Foundation for Environmental Education Blue Flags Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

SIX Blue Flags for Mojacar’s beaches reached the town hall on June 11.

Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano, accompanied by councillors Emmanuel Aguero and Francisco Garcia Cerada, received them from Manuel Muñoz, the Junta’s Tourism Secretary-General and Jose Luis Delgado Valdivia, Almeria delegate for Tourism, Justice and Administration Local.

She was very satisfied with the flags for the El Cantal, El Descargador, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre, Piedra Villazar, Venta del Bancal and Ventanicas beaches Cano said, as she thanked the Junta officials for visiting Mojacar.

“It is very difficult to achieve one Blue Flag and here you have obtained six,” Manuel Muñoz said, emphasising the quality of the seawater, toilets, and infrastructure that were required to receive one of the coveted Foundation for Environmental Education awards.

