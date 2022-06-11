More pedestrian routes bring parking problems for Vera Playa (Almeria) residents

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 13:35
VERA PLAYA: More footpaths and fewer parking spaces for residents
Photo credit: CC/Seryam
“The parking here during the summer months is terrible, because when the houses and apartments were built, no thought was given to parking,” he said. “But that’s how it has been for 22 years.”
Now, however, the situation has deteriorated still further, Anthony told the Euro Weekly News.
Without any notification to residents, let alone consultation, the town hall’s planning department has begun constructing more pedestrian routes, he explained.
“This will reduce the number of parking spaces considerably and will cause enormous problems for residents and businesses in the area,” he said.“Vera Playa residents believe that this is a problem that needs urgent attention and publicity.”
