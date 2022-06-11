More pedestrian routes bring parking problems for Vera Playa (Almeria) residents

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 13:35

VERA PLAYA: More footpaths and fewer parking spaces for residents Photo credit: CC/Seryam

ANTHONY WHITE lives on a Vera Playa urbanisation and has owned a house there for 22 years.

“The parking here during the summer months is terrible, because when the houses and apartments were built, no thought was given to parking,” he said. “But that’s how it has been for 22 years.”

Now, however, the situation has deteriorated still further, Anthony told the Euro Weekly News.

Without any notification to residents, let alone consultation, the town hall’s planning department has begun constructing more pedestrian routes, he explained.

“This will reduce the number of parking spaces considerably and will cause enormous problems for residents and businesses in the area,” he said.

“Vera Playa residents believe that this is a problem that needs urgent attention and publicity.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.