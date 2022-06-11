Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal drops more on Sunday, June 12

By Chris King • 11 June 2022 • 17:44

Image of electricity meters. Credit: Creative Commons

The price of electricity falls even lower in Spain and Portugal on Sunday, June 12.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will fall even more this Sunday, June 12. Compared to today, Saturday, June 11, it will go down by 12.30 per cent, to stand at €167.06/MWh.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), specifically, the average price of electricity tomorrow will be €28.44 cheaper than today’s €190.50, while, compared to Sunday last week, it will drop by 13.73 per cent.