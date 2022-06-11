By Laura Kemp • 11 June 2022 • 16:35

Prince Charles "appalled" by UKs Rwanda deportation scheme. image: Pixabay

According to reports, Prince Charles is said to be “appalled” by the UKs scheme to send people back to Rwanda.

The Prince of Wales has allegedly called the Rwanda deportation scheme “appalling”, slating Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial migrant policy, according to comments from a private conversation that have been leaked to The Times.

According to the comments, the heir to the throne does not like the government’s ‘direction of travel’.

He is also reportedly furious at the timing of the policy, due to a scheduled conference taking place in Rwanda later this month where he will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali.

A source close to Charles who has remained anonymous told the newspaper: “He said he was more than disappointed at the policy.”

“He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government’s direction of travel.”

It is not clear how the comments were given to The Times and Clarence House has neither confirmed nor denied that Charles has this opinion.

A spokesperson said: “We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutral. Matters of policy are decisions for government.”

Under the Rwanda scheme, spearheaded by Home Secretary Priti Patel, migrants who arrive in Britain illegally will be deported over 4,000 miles to the country, which is in central Africa.

The government survived legal challenges to stop the first flight taking off from Rwanda to the UK on Tuesday, May 31.

Priti Patel said of the ruling: ‘People will continue to try and prevent their relocation through legal challenges and last-minute claims, but we will not be deterred in breaking the deadly people smuggling trade and ultimately saving lives.”

“Rwanda is a safe country and has previously been recognised for providing a safe haven for refugees – we will continue preparations for the first flight to Rwanda, alongside the range of other measures intended to reduce small boat crossings.”