Reshuffle and reassignments for the councillors at Mojacar (Almeria) town hall

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 17:05

MOJACAR: Posts reassigned after councillor goes part-time Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

MOJACAR town hall called an extraordinary council session following councillor Ana Maria Garcia Fernandez’s decision to work part-time.

Until now Garcia Fernandez had been responsible for the Contracts, Health, Personnel, Education, Parks, Proteccion Civil and Third Age departments.

The councillor will continue at the head of Parks, Proteccion Civil and Third Age while Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano will now take over Health and Personnel. Education has been assigned to Maria Luisa Perez and Contracts to Francisco Garcia Cerda who was already in charge of Mayor’s Office, Finance, Land Registry, Sport and will now work full-time.

Rosa Maria Cano thanked Ana Garcia for her dedication and efforts, working all hours and always collaborating wherever and whenever needed, even when this was not within her remit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.