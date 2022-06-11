By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 22:43

Russia begins MAJOR changes in occupied Mariupol including historic name change. Image: @therednavigator/ Twitter

RUSSIA has begun making changes to Mariupol after overthrowing Ukrainian resistance in the port city back in May.

Following huge battles for the city, including the infamous besiegement of the Azovstal steel plant, Mariupol finally fell to Russia on May 16 and since then, Putin’s army has been making changes to the city located on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov.

According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, the Russians have now changed the name of the city’s famed Freedom Square.

“The occupiers renamed Freedom Square in Mariupol into Lenin Square and raised their flag over it,” he said.

Occupants in #Mariupol renamed Freedom Square into Lenin Square This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko. “The occupiers renamed Freedom Square in Mariupol into Lenin Square and raised their tricolor over it,” he wrote. pic.twitter.com/crZWn1UcU0 — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) June 11, 2022

Elsewhere, the iconic Mariupol sign has been repainted from Ukrainian colours to Russian.

#Mariupol l'insegna della città é stata ridipinta con i colori della Federazione Russa 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/DQSFnOytMW — The Red Navigator ☭ (@therednavigator) June 11, 2022

At the entrance to Mariupol, the sculpture with the name of the city was repainted in the colour of the Russian flag. The letters were repainted from “yellow-black” to white-blue-red colours of the Russian flag.

In addition, the Ukrainian coat of arms of the city and the date of its foundation were also removed.

❗️🇷🇺Вот так теперь выглядит въезд в Мариуполь. Стелу с названием города перекрасили в российский триколор🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/RDH3TNku5m — Vasilisa (@Vasilisa_2_0) June 11, 2022

While images being shared on social media show before and after shots of Freedom Square – now called Lenin Square.

