By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 22:43
Russia begins MAJOR changes in occupied Mariupol including historic name change. Image: @therednavigator/ Twitter
Following huge battles for the city, including the infamous besiegement of the Azovstal steel plant, Mariupol finally fell to Russia on May 16 and since then, Putin’s army has been making changes to the city located on the shores of the Sea of Azov.
According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, the Russians have now changed the name of the city’s famed Freedom Square.
“The occupiers renamed Freedom Square in Mariupol into Lenin Square and raised their flag over it,” he said.
Occupants in #Mariupol renamed Freedom Square into Lenin Square
This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.
“The occupiers renamed Freedom Square in Mariupol into Lenin Square and raised their tricolor over it,” he wrote. pic.twitter.com/crZWn1UcU0
Elsewhere, the iconic Mariupol sign has been repainted from Ukrainian colours to Russian.
#Mariupol l'insegna della città é stata ridipinta con i colori della Federazione Russa 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/DQSFnOytMW
At the entrance to Mariupol, the sculpture with the name of the city was repainted in the colour of the Russian flag. The letters were repainted from “yellow-black” to white-blue-red colours of the Russian flag.
🇺🇦🇷🇺 #Russia begins cultural vandalism and erasing #Ukraine's history in occupied territories like Mariupol.
cc @UNESCO pic.twitter.com/GnSRrodXaw
In addition, the Ukrainian coat of arms of the city and the date of its foundation were also removed.
❗️🇷🇺Вот так теперь выглядит въезд в Мариуполь. Стелу с названием города перекрасили в российский триколор🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/RDH3TNku5m
While images being shared on social media show before and after shots of Freedom Square – now called Lenin Square.
#Mariupol Avant/après pic.twitter.com/PDrD4FgE04
