By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 8:47

Russian soldiers continue to eat DOGS after commanders sell their rations. Image: Ukraine's SBU

COMMUNICATIONS intercepted by Ukraine’s Security Service reportedly reveal that due to Russian military commanders reselling rations, Putin’s soldiers are still eating dogs in Ukraine.

New telephone conversations intercepted by the SBU have allegedly unearthed the shocking mistreatment of Russian soldiers by their commanders and the subsequent eating habits of those left fighting in Ukraine, who are still consuming dogs.

In one of the recordings, according to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), a Russian soldier complained to his wife: “Well, the cans brought canned food: some snacks, carrots, cabbage… They immediately gave them away.”

The soldier blamed the commanders who are reselling the food, according to the SBU.

In the second recording, another soldier asked his mother to guess what he ate. The woman “first said badgers, but then turned to mice and rats.”

“Dog! Meat hunting!” the Russian soldier replied.

The SBU said: “Apparently, eating pets has become a trend among invaders. The “Second Army of the World” continues to break the bottom.”

Російські командири продають пайки своїх солдат, тому ті продовжують харчуватися собаками Про це свідчать нові телефонні розмови загарбників, які перехопила СБУ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Bsg4XF8ip — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 10, 2022

On May 31, the Ukrainian Security Service said via messaging service, Telegram: “Due to security problems, the Russian occupiers began to eat dogs again.”

The SBU then described a conversation between two soldiers.

One soldier said to another: “Everything is crazy. We are sheltered as young people. We eat dogs, there is nothing to eat. Today we ate a Yorkshire Terrier.”

According to the Russian soldier – who is located in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson – “they have no food because the army has no logistics, and products simply can not be delivered.”

