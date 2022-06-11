By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 14:45
Heartbreak as popular Tik-Tok star found dead in California car park aged 19. Image: Cooper Noriega/ Tik-Tok
The body of 19-year-old Tik-Tok personality Cooper Noriega was discovered in the car park of a mall in Burbank, California by a passerby, who called for emergency assistance, however, despite performing CPR, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Speaking to Newsweek, a spokesperson from the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office revealed that a cause of death had yet to be determined.
Fans paid tribute to the young star following the news of his death.
One person said: “Cooper Noriega, you will forever be loved and missed sweet, sweet boy. fly high.”
cooper noriega, you will forever be loved and missed sweet, sweet boy. fly high 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/HTHp1DkQgZ
cooper noriega, you will forever be loved and missed sweet, sweet boy. fly high 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/HTHp1DkQgZ
“I can’t believe Cooper Noriega is true!!!, But it is a reality, nobody knows the battles that each person has with himself, always be kind. I LOVE YOU FOREVER COOP,” another person wrote on Twitter.
Fans also pointed to a recent post from the star as to the possible reason for his death.
On June 5, the teen said: “I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old.
“You may think that’s crazy, but that’s the life I’ve been dealt. I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalising talking about mental illness.”
cooper noriega less than 24 hours before his death 🙁 wtf man pic.twitter.com/SA7dJsO4XB
cooper noriega less than 24 hours before his death 🙁 wtf man pic.twitter.com/SA7dJsO4XB
Then hours before his death, he posted on Tik-Tok: “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.”
Tributes continued, “Cooper Noriega you will never be forgotten,” one person said, sharing a video of Cooper.
Cooper Noriega you will never be forgotten🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/dkAjbQQITo
Cooper Noriega you will never be forgotten🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/dkAjbQQITo
“Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute.”
Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute. pic.twitter.com/B1yGXi4SCH
Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute. pic.twitter.com/B1yGXi4SCH
“I don’t really keep up with tik tokers but seeing that Cooper Noriega passed away is shocking.”
i don't really keep up with tik tokers but seeing that cooper noriega passed away is shocking.
i don't really keep up with tik tokers but seeing that cooper noriega passed away is shocking.
The death of the 19-year-old comes days after the son of Jack and Kristina Wagner was found dead in a Los Angeles car park.
On Monday, June 6, Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” soap star Jack Wagner, was found dead at 5.14 am in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley suburb of North Hollywood.
