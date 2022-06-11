By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 14:45

Heartbreak as popular Tik-Tok star found dead in California car park aged 19. Image: Cooper Noriega/ Tik-Tok

TRIBUTES flooded social for a popular young Tik-Tok star with more than 1.7 million followers after he was found dead in a car park in California on Thursday, June 9.

The body of 19-year-old Tik-Tok personality Cooper Noriega was discovered in the car park of a mall in Burbank, California by a passerby, who called for emergency assistance, however, despite performing CPR, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Speaking to Newsweek, a spokesperson from the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office revealed that a cause of death had yet to be determined.

Fans paid tribute to the young star following the news of his death.

One person said: “Cooper Noriega, you will forever be loved and missed sweet, sweet boy. fly high.”

cooper noriega, you will forever be loved and missed sweet, sweet boy.

fly high 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/HTHp1DkQgZ — julia (@juliabriannaxo) June 10, 2022

“I can’t believe Cooper Noriega is true!!!, But it is a reality, nobody knows the battles that each person has with himself, always be kind. I LOVE YOU FOREVER COOP,” another person wrote on Twitter.

No puedo creer que lo de Cooper Noriega sea verdad!!!, Pero es una realidad, nadie sabe las batallas que tiene cada persona con si mismo, siempre se amable. ILOVE YOU FOREVER COOP💔 — ANHD🫀 (@AngieHe0819) June 10, 2022

Fans also pointed to a recent post from the star as to the possible reason for his death.

On June 5, the teen said: “I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old.

“You may think that’s crazy, but that’s the life I’ve been dealt. I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalising talking about mental illness.”

cooper noriega less than 24 hours before his death 🙁 wtf man pic.twitter.com/SA7dJsO4XB — tor ୨୧ (@exhaleneedy) June 10, 2022

Then hours before his death, he posted on Tik-Tok: “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.”

Tributes continued, “Cooper Noriega you will never be forgotten,” one person said, sharing a video of Cooper.

Cooper Noriega you will never be forgotten🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/dkAjbQQITo — ♡🌙 (@jadensmybitch) June 10, 2022

“Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute.”

Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute. pic.twitter.com/B1yGXi4SCH — BFFs (@BFFsPod) June 10, 2022

“I don’t really keep up with tik tokers but seeing that Cooper Noriega passed away is shocking.”

i don't really keep up with tik tokers but seeing that cooper noriega passed away is shocking. — s ✰ (@livsbcker) June 10, 2022

The death of the 19-year-old comes days after the son of Jack and Kristina Wagner was found dead in a Los Angeles car park.

On Monday, June 6, Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” soap star Jack Wagner, was found dead at 5.14 am in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley suburb of North Hollywood.

