By Tamsin Brown • 11 June 2022 • 16:42

Tips for preventing fungal nail infections in the heat this summer.

Fungal nail infections can be unsightly, irritating and difficult to get rid of, although they are generally not a danger to your health. Good hygiene is essential for preventing them.

Nail fungus, or onychomycosis, is a very common condition that mainly affects the feet. It is caused by microscopic parasites that proliferate in hot, humid environments. Nail fungus can cause changes in the colour, shape and texture of the nails, and it is important to recognise the symptoms and get treatment as soon as possible. It is also possible to prevent nail fungus by putting into practice a few simple tips. Keep reading to find out what they are.

To prevent nail fungus, keep your hands and feet clean and dry as much as possible. Good hygiene is essential. Wash using a gentle pH-neutral soap that will not irritate the skin. Dry your hands and feet thoroughly after washing them. Pay particular attention to areas susceptible to fungal infection, such as the spaces between the toes.

Keep your nails short and trimmed to prevent nail fungus and other conditions such as inflammation around the nail beds. Cut toenails neatly straight across in order to prevent ingrown toenails. Clean and disinfect the tools used for manicures and pedicures beforehand and avoid sharing them with other people.

Always wear shoes in public places such as gyms, swimming pools or saunas, as going barefoot is one of the easiest ways to get fungal nail infections. Also, wear gloves when cleaning in damp places.

Wear comfortable shoes that give the foot enough space to breathe. Let your shoes air out overnight after you have been wearing them all day.

