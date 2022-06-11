By Anna Ellis • 11 June 2022 • 18:18

UK Coroner rules: Young woman died of complications from AstraZeneca Covid jab. CC/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

A UK coroner has confirmed that a 38-year-old woman had died of complications arising from the AstraZeneca Covid jab, according to the Daily Mail today, June 11.

The tragic death of Kelly Dunley from Stoke-on-Trent occurred after having the Covid-19 vaccine last year when shortly afterwards she developed deep vein thrombosis.

Kelly Dunley was rushed to the Royal Stoke University Hospital last May after collapsing, but sadly the post-morten found the blood clot which formed in her leg shortly after the jab had travelled to her lungs.

With a family history of deep vein thrombosis, Kelly had been on medication to prevent clotting but, a week before her death, it was heard that she had stopped taking her anticoagulant medication.

Daniel Howe, the assistant coroner for North Staffordshire said: ‘She had the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 2, 2021. She had deep vein thrombosis two weeks after.

‘She stopped the Apixaban and one week after she was unwell with lethargy and shortness of breath.”

‘She attempted to mobilise to the toilet and collapsed. She had convulsions.”

‘On arrival of the ambulance crew, she was alert but pale and sweaty. She remained short of breath, the assistant coroner continued.

“She went into cardiac arrest at the Royal Stoke and resuscitation was attempted.”

“Kelly passed away at the Royal Stoke from pulmonary thromboembolism from deep vein thrombosis after receiving the vaccine and after ceasing to take her medication.”

“The cause of death was the pulmonary embolism caused by deep vein thrombosis. It was complications of the vaccine.”

