BREAKING: Ukrainian guerrillas kill Russian colonel and soldiers in Kherson region

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 9:17

LATE on Friday, June 10, Ukrainian guerrillas in the Kherson region blew up a car with a Russian colonel and three soldiers inside, according to an adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

Alexei Arestovich, the Ukrainian presidential adviser, revealed that Ukrainian guerrillas had become “more active” recently – reinforced by the recent destruction of Wagner Group mercenaries in Donbas – and had killed a Russian colonel and some of Putin’s soldiers.

“Our guerrillas have become very active. Today in the Kherson region they blew up a UAZ with a Russian colonel and three other servicemen. It happened to him. Our guerrillas became more active, and that’s if they fight well,” Arestovich said via his YouTube channel.

Arestovich also revealed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine has killed two Russian generals in the Kherson region prior to the destruction of the UAZ by Ukrainian guerrillas.

“Stara Zburivka in the Kherson region – dozens killed and wounded occupiers. Two generals died there: one army, the other – the FSB.

“The latter was responsible for organising the referendum in the Kherson region. Names and surnames are being clarified,” Arestovich said.

As noted, Ukrainian guerrillas successfully destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group – a network of mercenaries and a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin – in the Donbas region on Tuesday, May 31.

Ukraine’s Security Service intercepted communications suggesting at the time that ordinary Russian soldiers – who are currently still eating dogs in order to survive in Ukraine – were afraid to fight in Ukraine after the elite mercenaries were killed.

Furthermore, a base housing Wagner Group mercenaries was destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, June 9.

Twenty-two Wagner mercenaries, who were camped down in a football stadium in the town of Kadiivka in Luhansk Oblast, which has been under occupation since 2014, died in the shelling from Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

