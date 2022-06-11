By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 12:48

Shock as Ukrainian war correspondent Oleksiy Chubashev is killed fighting for Ukraine. Image: Mykhailo Makaruk/ Facebook

UKRAINIAN war correspondent Oleksiy Chubashev has been killed in the war against Russia, according to InformNapalm spokesman Mykhailo Makaruk. Tributes have flooded social media for the popular author and presenter.

Oleksiy (Alexei) Chubashev, a Ukrainian war correspondent, author and host of the ‘Recruit.UA’ military program, was killed on the front line in Ukraine at the hands of Russian forces.

Chubashev’s friend, Mykhailo Makaruk, wrote on Facebook: “I will remember you forever as a decent smiling boy with a cup of coffee in Mariinsky Park… And we will liberate your homeland in Zaporizhzhia… Lyosha is survived by his wife and his little daughter and son born in March…”

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine said: “Journalist, serviceman Alexei Chubashev died on June 10, 2022, in the war with the Russian occupiers. Alexei became the 33rd journalist whose cause of untimely death was the war … NSJU expresses condolences to the family, relatives of the Hero, his comrades-in-arms.”

Tributes flooded social media for the popular soldier and military correspondent.

“He did very realistic military reports. And I had the impression that he was constantly preparing for war. On the way, it was. Recently a girl wrote me that she wants to become a psychologist in the army, it turns out she said it in a cafe, Lech heard it and sent to me. Well, you know, even in a mini-situation tried to help people,” said military psychologist Andriy Kozinchuk.

The head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said: “Unfortunately, a military journalist, officer Oleksiy Chubashev, died in the war. He was the author of the Recruit UA program, also known as the former head of the FM Army and the Ukrainian Military Television. Heroes do not die.”

One person on Twitter wrote: “Oleksiy (Alexei) Chubashev. RIP.”

Олексій Чубашев

R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/TvfvmjTaPk — Злий Конопляний Джмелик (@DimSel007) June 10, 2022

“Rest in peace. Oleksiy Chubashev. Killed in action. I am mourning,” wrote Illia Ponomarenko, defence reporter for The Kyiv Independent.

Rest in peace.

Oleksiy Chubashev.

Killed in action.

I am mourning. pic.twitter.com/0RRRihIMPj — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 10, 2022

Another said: “Oleksiy Chubashev our brother left this world thank you for your protection.”

Oleksiy Chubashev our brother left this world thank you for your protection🙏💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/0ovA4vZYyh — NO WAR! (@Milan8662) June 10, 2022

The death of Oleksiy (Alexei) Chubashev comes after popular Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr (Alexander) Makhov was killed by Russian shelling on Wednesday, May 4.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led tributes for the war veteran and a TV reporter originally from Luhansk, who lost his life at the age of 36.

Mr Zelensky said at the time: “Today he died in the Kharkiv region, in the battles near Izium. He was 36 years old. My sincere condolences to relatives and friends.

“Let his son Vladyslav know: Russia will bear responsibility for this death. We will definitely gain victory for Ukraine. I’m sure it was Oleksandr’s dream. And we will make it come true,” he continued.

“Eternal memory to him and to all our heroes who gave lives for Ukraine!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.