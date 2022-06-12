Alleged burglar arrested after a “film-like” chase across the rooftops of El Altet

Agents of the National Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in the district of El Altet (Elche) who minutes before had committed a robbery inside a house, and whom the police arrested after “a film-like chase” across the rooftops of several buildings, according to Informacion today, June 12.

The National Police reported in a statement that the intervention began when the emergency services received a tip-off from a person who claimed that, through the security cameras of his home, he was observing a man stealing inside his home in El Altet.

Agents from the Elche Police Station activated and coordinated a special device, in which they were deployed around the perimeter of the home that had been broken into, monitoring all possible routes to prevent the suspect from escaping.

The offender, upon noticing the police presence, fled and began a “film-like” chase across the rooftops of different adjacent buildings.

Seeing himself with no way out, he tried to hide inside the communal staircase of a building but was finally arrested.

The arrested man was carrying among his belongings various items that had been stolen from the home, such as jewellery, a mobile phone, an electronic device and objects he used to carry out the robbery, such as tools and gloves, and a key to a vehicle he had parked in the street.

After searching the car, the officers found inside a woman’s handbag containing jewellery, a mobile phone and personal documents, among other items, all of which had been stolen in a previous robbery.

The alleged offender has been placed at the disposal of the Duty Court of the town of Elche.