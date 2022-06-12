Concert horror: Harry Styles fan plunges from balcony to crowd below

The concert was taking place in Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium last night, Saturday, June 11, when the incident occurred, according to the Mirror.

A crowd of 55,000 were attending the concert when the fall occurred at around 10:15.pm. Medics were sent straight to the scene.

Police say a man fell from the Club Deck, which is on the third tier of seating in the stadium.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10:15.pm on Saturday, June 11.”

Harry Edward Styles was born on February 1, 1994, in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, in the West Midlands region of England. He rose to fame as one of the five members of the boy band One Direction. In 2010

Harry Styles auditioned for the UK television show The X Factor, where the judges combined him with four other young male singers to form One Direction. The boy band became a pop music sensation, delivering hits like “Best Song Ever” and “Story of My Life” through five immensely successful studio albums.

He launched his solo career in 2016 and made his acting debut in the 2017 film ‘Dunkirk.’