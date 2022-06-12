Dragons’ Den star dies aged 65 after long battle with illness

Her agent has confirmed today that Hilary had been ill for some time and died in Morocco, according to The Express.

Hilary was an inspirational role model for entrepreneurs. Having started from nothing, she has grown the company into an international network with a combined turnover of over £100m.

Pall-Ex, a palletised freight network, made daily deliveries to every UK postcode as well as operating scheduled daily services to 38 European countries.

Both Hilary and her company achieved an impressive array of firsts within the logistics sector, they were innovators, not followers, as evidenced by multiple industry awards.

Hilary’s website confirmed that she campaigned tirelessly for various charities including The Carers Trust for whom she became Vice President in 2012. In addition, she was Patron of The Stroke Association and Fresh Start – New Beginnings.

Hilary had also been recognised for her contribution to business in Leicestershire with two honorary degrees from the University of Leicester and the University of Bolton.