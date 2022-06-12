 Finnish and Swedish troops join US soldiers for huge NATO war games

By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2022 • 12:37

INS Vikramaditya in Baltic Sea. Credit Wikimedia

FINNISH and Swedish troops join US soldiers and 14 other NATO countries for huge NATO war games.

The 14 participating NATO nations include the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and Turkey, according to the Daily Mail.

Approximately 7,000 military personnel and 45 ships took part in the exercise that run from June 5 till June 12, over and in the Baltic Sea.

U.S. General Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson aboard the ship.

He praised Sweden and Finland for applying to join NATO, saying it will put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea and said:

“So, from a Russian perspective, that would be very problematic for them, militarily speaking, and it would be very advantageous to NATO.”

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin paid tribute to Tsar Peter the Great. This came on the 350th anniversary of his birth when drawing a parallel between what he portrayed as their twin historic quests to win back Russian lands. Some taking this as a chilling threat to Nordic nations.

Peter the Great “who waged the Great Northern War for 21 years”. Putin commented, “It would seem that he was at war with Sweden, he took something from them. He did not take anything from them, he returned (what belonged to Russia’s).”

