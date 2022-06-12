By Guest Writer • 12 June 2022 • 13:55

Louis Tomlinson performing on stage Credit: Louis Tomlinson Facebook

FORMER member of One Direction Louis Tomlinson plays Fuengirola on August 27 in the only Spanish date of his huge world tour.

Already tickets in Italy, Indonesia, Mexico and much of Australia are sold out as he tours to promote his first album Walls although tickets for The Away from Home Festival which is part of the Marenostrum season may still be available at https://awayfromhomefestival.com.

This concert in Fuengirola will come almost a year after his iconic Crystal Palace Bowl concert which the world was able to enjoy via streaming accompanied by a documentary, directed by Charlie Lightening.

The headline line-up includes English indie-rock band The Vaccines, who over the last decade have established themselves as one of Britain’s biggest and most beloved bands.

Also appearing will be Madrid’s Indie band Hinds after opening for The Strokes as well as Sun Room, who bring their infectious energy as the opening for Louis on his world tour.

Exciting British alt-punk band Stone will be on the bill bringing their different sound to Spain for the first time and in addition, the line-up will feature a special DJ set from The Libertines’ Carl Barat.

Arriving in Fuengirola in 2016, Marenostrum has quickly established itself as one of the most spectacular open-air music venues in Europe, with its proximity to the sea and the view of Sohail Castle, offering the perfect location for The Away from Home Festival.

