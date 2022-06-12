Fuengirola Local Police to initiate its special summer operation

By Chris King • 12 June 2022 • 0:18

Image of mayor Ana Mula with Fuengirola Local Police officers. Credit: [email protected]

The annual summer operation by Local Police in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola will start on June 15.

As announced this Saturday, June 11, by Ana Mula, the mayor of the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola, the Local Police will launch their special summer operation on June 15. Accompanied by Sergio Luna, the head of the municipal body, the mayor explained that this operation will run until September 11.

Ms Mula pointed out that: “as usual, we have divided the services into two time slots, depending on the days of the week, since Saturday and Sunday mornings, as well as Friday and Saturday nights, are when a greater influx of people exists”.

“The objective of this operation will be the surveillance of traffic, Municipal Ordinances, and illegal street vending in all its forms, as well as preventing and correcting any illicit criminal or administrative activity”, she added.

This special planning for the summer will focus on the areas with the greatest concentrations of people. These include the town centre and Paseo Maritimo and will incorporate new features in terms of traffic with respect to the police operations of the previous years.

On the Paseo Maritimo, the Council has installed a total of seven elevated pedestrian crossings at two strategic points of its layout. Likewise, to measure the speed at which different vehicles circulate, and to extract data from this aspect in real-time, four digital gauges have been put in place.

“The Local Police has carried out a recent technical speed study on this important road and has determined to install these devices as a measure to reinforce the control of traffic. It must be remembered that the maximum speed at which you can circulate on the entire Paseo Maritimo is 30kph. It is a road shared with bicycles, which must be strictly respected for everyone’s safety”, the mayor stressed.

She reiterated that: “both things are conveniently informed throughout the zone, both with vertical and horizontal signage”.

Local law enforcement officers will carry out random speed checks on the Paseo Maritimo and other roads in the town. They will use the mobile radar the town hall has recently acquired, in order to detect offending drivers. Those who exceed the limit established in each case will be sanctioned in accordance with current legislation.

Finally, the mayor appealed to all Fuengirolans and visitors to “respect these basic rules of coexistence in order to have an excellent summer in terms of security”. At the same time, she pointed out that “all the measures we have put in place to improve road safety will be useless without everyone’s collaboration”.

To do this, she assured that: “in the event of any circumstance considered criminal or abnormal”, people can call the Fuengirola Local Police on the telephone numbers: 092, 112, or 952 58 09 00.

