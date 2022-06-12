By Guest Writer • 12 June 2022 • 13:13

Delicious hog roast on Sunday July 3 Credit: Marbella Hog Roast Company

HOG ROAST for Estepona cancer charity on Sunday July 3 at Sol y Sierra in Parque Antena near Cancelada.

Organised by the Foreign Residents Association of Estepona (AREME) the intention is for English speaking foreign residents to enjoy meeting each other over a friendly Sunday lunch and to raise funds for a small local charity.

Tickets cost €22 per person with a full hog prepared, roasted and served by the Marbella Hog Roast Company with entertainment by local singer Mandy and whilst the ticket cost covers all expenses, there will be a raffle for the charity and a pay bar.

There is limited space and a number of tickets have already been sold but you don’t have to be a member of the association (even though it costs just €5 a year) to attend the event which will run from 2pm to 6pm

The association believes in supporting small local charities and this year is raising money for Paula y la Fabrica de Medula which helps families with children suffering from cancer and previously AREME has donated funds to Age Concern Estepona and the Estepona Family Support Group for Alzheimers.

If you would like to attend, you can obtain tickets from Cath’s Cards, Benavista; the Business Centre, Estepona Port; Sol y Sierra, Parque Antena or by contacting the association by email at [email protected].

The association is looking to improve its membership as only with numbers can it convince authorities to consider any requests to improve facilities within the town to the betterment of the members and residents in general.

Thank you for reading ‘Hog Roast for Estepona cancer charity on Sunday July 3’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.