By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2022 • 18:31
Kate Garraway concerned as husband Derek returns to hospital amid health woes. Credit Kate Garraway Instagram
Kate has become the primary carer for her husband, a former political lobbyist, who fell into a coma after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in March 2020.
Derek, 56, was released from the hospital last year but his progress has been very slow.
Kate posted a short video of her garden on her Instagram page which she describes as her happy place.
Her Instagram post read. “So Derek has been in and out of the hospital a lot recently -hopefully, the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful. As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck into some weeding & planting.”
“It’s been ages since have been able to & I really missed it but nature hasn’t me. The flowers are blooming, fruits growing, leaves dancing in the breeze. Am sure there’s a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it. Now to get my hands dirty & get stuck in! #happysundayeveryone and hope you find some joy!”
