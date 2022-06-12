Runaway IS bride Shamima Begum allegedly living in fear of being executed Close
By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2022 • 18:31

Kate Garraway concerned as husband Derek returns to hospital amid health woes. Credit Kate Garraway Instagram

KATE GARRAWAY posted her worries on Instagram today, June 12, about her husband Derek, after she revealed he recently returned to the hospital after he contracted Covid in March 2020.

Kate has become the primary carer for her husband, a former political lobbyist, who fell into a coma after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in March 2020. 

Derek, 56, was released from the hospital last year but his progress has been very slow. 

Kate posted a short video of her garden on her Instagram page which she describes as her happy place.

Her Instagram post read. “So Derek has been in and out of the hospital a lot recently -hopefully, the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful. As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck into some weeding & planting.”

“It’s been ages since have been able to & I really missed it but nature hasn’t me. The flowers are blooming, fruits growing, leaves dancing in the breeze. Am sure there’s a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it. Now to get my hands dirty & get stuck in! #happysundayeveryone and hope you find some joy!”

