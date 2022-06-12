Liam Payne: Bear can’t stop pretending he’s Spider-Man

The former One Direction singer who is raising Bear with his former partner Cheryl has now revealed that the five-year-old loves the comic book character and sometimes only goes by “Spider-Man” rather than his own name, according to VIP Germany.

He explained “My boy Bear can’t stop pretending he’s Spider-Man. When he’s in character, you can’t call him by his own name.”

“Apparently there’s a talent for acting lurking in the little one because Spider-Man isn’t the only role Bear likes to play. He even tried to leave school the other day pretending to be a sea monster, telling his mum, ‘Sea monsters don’t go to school.’ He’s a lot of fun.”

This comes after Liam Payne recently opened up and explained that having their son, Bear, ruined his relationship with his ex, Cheryl, but ruined it for all the right reasons.

The pair first met in 2008 when Liam was 14 and Cheryl was 24 but they started dating eight years later in 2016; when Liam was 22 and Cheryl was 32.

In 2017 Cheryl gave birth to their son whilst they were still together.

Chatting on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast, Liam said: “I like to talk to other new dads. You don’t know what is coming.”

When discussing his breakup with Cheryl, Liam announced: “To be honest with you, it ruined a relationship at that point, but for all the right reasons.

“I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried if I wouldn’t love him enough.”

“The relationship we [him and Cheryl] have now as friends has only grown more,” he continued.

“We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know he’s [his son] taken care of.

“He is all she cares about and I couldn’t ask for more.”