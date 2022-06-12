Madrid tragedy: 23-year-old drowned in the Navacerrada Reservoir

The young man, who was with three friends did not know how to swim and lost his footing in an area of the reservoir, where he fell and was submerged in water two metres deep, according to Madrid’s Emergency Services Twitter page.

A spokesman for Emergencias de la Comunidad de Madrid reported that: “At around 11:45.pm last night the emergency services received a call from the young men alerting them that one of them had entered the water and was not coming out.”

A few minutes later, a team from the Special High Altitude Rescue Group (GERA) of the Community of Madrid, whose base is close to the reservoir, moved to the scene and soon found the young man submerged at a depth of two metres and in cardiorespiratory arrest

After bringing him to the shore, the rescue group began resuscitation manoeuvres.

Moments later, when the SUMA 112 ambulance arrived on the scene they took over the resuscitation manoeuvers and worked on the young man for an hour but sadly had to finally confirm his death.

A SUMA psychologist is speaking with the friends of the deceased young man, while the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation.

Navacerrada Dam is a reservoir at Navacerrada in the Community of Madrid, Spain.