By Chris King • 12 June 2022 • 21:39

Image of a 112 emergencies operator. Credit: [email protected]

A motorcyclist died in the Granada municipality of Salobreña after his bike crashed into a ditch filled with water.

As reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a motorcyclist died in the Granada municipality of Salobreña this afternoon, Sunday, June 12, after his bike left the road and propelled him into a ditch.

According to the emergency service, the incident occurred just before 6pm. An eyewitness to the accident had informed the operator of a motorcycle leaving the Camino del Peral in Salobreña. In his statement, he said that the motorcyclist had fallen into a ditch full of water at the side of the road.

The coordinating centre immediately mobilised patrols from the Guardia Civil, along with the Salobreña Local Police. A 061 emergency ambulance was also deployed to the location, complete with a team of medics.

Once at the scene, the emergency teams could not do anything to assist the rider, and his death was confirmed at the scene. No further information on the circumstances of the accident has yet emerged, but it is known that the relevant judicial protocol has been activated.

