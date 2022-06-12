Netflix confirms the second season of Squid Game

By Chris King • 12 June 2022 • 19:22

Image of the new Squid Game 2 series. Credit: [email protected]

A second season of the South Korean thriller Squid Game has been confirmed by Netflix.

Fans of Netflix sensation Squid Game have been waiting patiently in limbo as rumours swirled that a second season might surface. Those rumours were confirmed in a statement this afternoon, Sunday, June 12, as the streaming giant announced that season 2 of the South Korean thriller is definitely happening.

Without a doubt, last Autumn’s original series of Squid Game was one of the biggest success stories ever on Netflix. It is hard to imagine though what the writers could possibly throw into another season to make it more compelling.

For those who have never watched this international phenomenon, the general storyline of the series is a large group of people – all of whom have financial problems of some sort – end up together on a mysterious island location.

They are given a series of dangerous children’s games to compete in, with characters constantly being killed off. In the end, the last person left alive wins a huge cash prize.

Netflix announced the return of the show with a very creepy post on Twitter, which you can watch below:

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

The show’s writer, director, producer, and creator also had a message for the fans:

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.