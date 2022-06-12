By Laura Kemp • 12 June 2022 • 12:18

Fury as Brandon Lewis insists Northern Ireland protocol legislation will not break international laws. Image - Twitter

Brandon Lewis, the secretary of Northern Ireland, has insisted that Tory legislation to over-ride parts of the Northern Ireland protocol will not break international law.

Lewis insisted the government’s plans to over-ride parts of the Northern Ireland protocol were “lawful and correct” this morning, Sunday, June 12, while speaking on Sky News.

His comments came as ministers are preparing to announce the draft law, claiming it is necessary to address concerns about Brexit and the deal Boris Johnson signed regarding trading between the UK and Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Unionist Party are furious about customs checks that are being carried out on goods travelling across the Irish Sea and, until the protocol is amended, has refused to power-share Executive at Stormont with Sinn Fein.

Critics disagree, saying that the government’s plan to rip up the Brexit agreement signed with the European Union will break international law.

Asked on Sky News’s ‘Ridge On Sunday’ whether this was the case, Lewis said: “The legislation is within the law – what we’re going to do is lawful and it is correct.”

Liz Truss is expected to reveal the protocol legislation tomorrow, Monday, June 13.

Lewis said that the government will set out the “legal basis” for the new law at the same time, however, he refused to confirm that the government’s most senior independent legal adviser, James Eadie, had said it would not break international law.

He said: “When people see the legislation tomorrow they will see that this is working within the law.”

“The government lawyers are very clear – we are working within the law.”

However, Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “It does look like the Government plans to break international law.”

“This Government seems to be developing a record for lawbreaking and it is not one that the Labour Party can support.”

“We helped bring in the Good Friday agreement, we are deeply, passionately committed to it.”

“We want the Northern Ireland Protocol to work but we know to get it to work we have to negotiate and work with our European partners.”

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Fein president, accused Brandon Lewis of “talking through his hat and not for the first time”.

She said: “The British government has refused to engage, has not been constructive, has sought a destructive path and is proposing to introduce legislation that will undoubtedly break international law.”