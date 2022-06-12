Runaway IS bride Shamima Begum allegedly living in fear of being executed

By Chris King • 12 June 2022 • 3:13

Runaway IS bride Shamima Begum is allegedly living in fear of being executed

After being told she faces trial in Syria over terror offences, Shamima Begum is allegedly living in fear of being executed.

Runaway bride Shamima Begum is allegedly living in fear of being executed in Syria after terror offences were recently levelled against her. According to sources who spoke exclusively with The Sun, friends of the 22-year-old have informed them that Begum could face prosecution as a result of investigations into her links to the Islamic State.

In 2019 Begum was stripped of her British citizenship by the Home Office, and her bid to win it back was dismissed by the Supreme Court last year. She currently lives in a refugee camp in the Syrian region of Rojava. This is an area of Syria that is not under the control of the regime but is self-governed.

She still remains desperate to return to Britain her friends told the paper, as she has very little faith in the justice system where she is. ‘Begum has convinced herself she’ll pay the ultimate price if she is tried and found guilty of terrorism offences in Syria. She’s very frightened and concerned’, the sources told The Sun.

They explained: “She’s been told she will be put on trial in Rojava, probably as one of a group of women accused of terrorist offences. She hasn’t been given a date yet but has been told it will be in around September or October”.

“Rojava authorities don’t advocate the death penalty but that has failed to convince her she won’t escape such a punishment. And even if she does, she’s facing a life jail sentence”, they added.

Among other allegations against Begum is that she was responsible for making vests for IS suicide bombers. As she is no longer a British citizen, the UK government could not intervene, although it is thought highly unlikely that they would want to anyway.

As a 15-year-old, Begum became news after running away from her home in London’s Bethnal Green and heading for Syria, where she married an IS terrorist. Her family have been seeking legal advice according to the source, but it remains unclear whether a court in Rojava would accept a UK-based lawyer representing her.

Investigators have apparently been digging into her history and are aware of an interview where she said she had no regrets about joining the terror organisation. Begum had also claimed to not be fazed by seeing heads thrown into bins.

