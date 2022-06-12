By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2022 • 11:14

Rwandan government intervenes over UK´s deportation scheme. Image: CC/oledoe

THE Rwandan government has called on the deportation scheme to move some of the UK´s illegal immigrants to its country to be given a “chance.”

Yolande Makolo, a spokesman for the Rwandan government told Sky News the deportation scheme was “well though out.”

The spokesperson also said governments across Africa should be doing more to give those there “decent” lives which did not lead them to have to find work and homes in other countries.

She claimed it was “appalling” that migrants were risking “their lives crossing the ocean, trying to cross the desert”, rather than being able to lead “dignified” lives in their home countries. The news comes after Prince Charles was reportedly heard calling the UK government´s plans to deport illegal immigrants who come to the country to Rwanda.

The plans have sparked controversy among politicians in the UK, with many opposed to the plans.

A court case by human rights leaders to try to halt the first flights leaving for Rwanda over the next few weeks failed on Friday, June 10 after a judge ruled the planned flights were legal.

