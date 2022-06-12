Venues sign up to host heats for the Mojacar (Almeria) Ukraine fundraiser

By Linda Hall • 12 June 2022 • 10:36

MOJACAR INITIATIVE: Talent competition will raise funds for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief charity Photo credit: UP9 ICMAB

CAROL NEWTON and Shea Fox are fundraising for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief charity with a talent competition and grand raffle.

The contest heats will be held in multiple venues in Mojacar and the surrounding area.

The winner from each heat will secure a place in the Grand Final at Shea’s Restaurant in Mojacar at 7.30pm on September 16. Runners-up from each heat will enter a local semi-final.

Venues now on board are listed below, although Carol warned that these could be subject to modification.

Emerald Isle: Monday July 2 (7.30pm)

Shea’s Restaurant: Friday July 8 (7.30pm)

Oasis Club, Los Gallardos: Thursday July 14 (7.30pm)

Mimi’s Bar: Saturday July 23 (7.30pm)

Bar La Reva, Vera Playa: Saturday August 13 (8pm)

New Bar Trinidad, Arboleas: Saturday August 20 (7.30pm)

Miraflores: Sunday August 31 (7.30pm).

“Other venues are to be confirmed and raffle tickets should be ready this week,” Carol said.

