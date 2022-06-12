Victoria Beckham: Splashing about with Harper

The post read: “Sunday swim with my little water baby! Kisses #HarperSeven 🏊💕” Posting the cute photo on Instagram to her 30.1 million followers, Victoria gave a pouty pose while Harper grinned happily alongside her.

Her fans were quick to comment with one posting: “Love it when VB gives total mad head vibes… love ya babes.”

David and Victoria Beckham have four children, Eldest is 23-year-old Brooklyn Beckham. Brooklyn has taken a different route than that of his father and has pursued a career in the creative arts, dabbling in modelling, photography, and most recently, directing.

The second eldest Beckham child, 19-year-old Romeo is one who has started embracing his famous dad’s career on the football pitch.

Cruz, 17, is the second youngest of the Becks’ brood, and he looks poised to follow in his mum’s footsteps with a career in music. Back in 2016, he released the festive charity single If Every Day Was Christmas, and he has built a huge following on Instagram, around 1.9 million, where he shares videos of himself singing.

Cruz is currently working with the writer who helped cement Justin Bieber as a superstar

Harper is the youngest of their brood.