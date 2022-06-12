By Guest Writer • 12 June 2022 • 14:43

Announcement of the seminar Credit: Malaga Provincial Council

VIII International Flamenco Seminar in Malaga from June 27 to July 3 welcomes international artists from Latin America and India.

Organised by the Andalucian Flamenco School it is aimed at amateurs and professionals from the world of flamenco and is supported by Malaga City Council as well as the Malaga Provincial Council.

The highlight of the seminar will be the master classes given by teachers Antonio Najarro, La Truco, La Moneta, El Yiyo, La Lupi and Macarena Ramírez, all at basic and advanced levels.

The event also includes the celebration of a meeting aimed at children hosted by a number of well-respected flamenco dancers

The programme of events includes the Malaga Flamenco Festival, which will be held on July 1 and 2 at the La Malagueta bullring, with performances by different artists from Malaga.

In addition, the Edgar Neville Auditorium will host performances by flamenco artists from Latin America and India (June 29 and 30, respectively) as well as screening an online Flamenco flash mob ‘por bulerías’, choreographed by José Lucena, director of the EFA in Malaga, on Sunday, July 3 at noon.

