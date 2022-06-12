By Guest Writer • 12 June 2022 • 14:43
Announcement of the seminar
Credit: Malaga Provincial Council
Organised by the Andalucian Flamenco School it is aimed at amateurs and professionals from the world of flamenco and is supported by Malaga City Council as well as the Malaga Provincial Council.
The highlight of the seminar will be the master classes given by teachers Antonio Najarro, La Truco, La Moneta, El Yiyo, La Lupi and Macarena Ramírez, all at basic and advanced levels.
The event also includes the celebration of a meeting aimed at children hosted by a number of well-respected flamenco dancers
The programme of events includes the Malaga Flamenco Festival, which will be held on July 1 and 2 at the La Malagueta bullring, with performances by different artists from Malaga.
In addition, the Edgar Neville Auditorium will host performances by flamenco artists from Latin America and India (June 29 and 30, respectively) as well as screening an online Flamenco flash mob ‘por bulerías’, choreographed by José Lucena, director of the EFA in Malaga, on Sunday, July 3 at noon.
Thank you for reading ‘VIII International Flamenco Seminar in Malaga’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.