A grand night for singing for Lyrical in La Zenia (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 13:12

LYRICAL GROUP: Sang to a packed audience in La Zenia Photo credit: Paul Mitchell

LYRICAL, one of Orihuela Costa’s finest singing groups, performed their summer concert on June 10.

Under the musical direction of Philip Mitchell, they took to the stage with It’s a Grand Night for Singing before a packed audience at the Santa Maria del Mar chapel in La Zenia.

The programme ranged from Vivaldi’s Gloria to Phantom of the Opera and everything in between. There was rapturous applause for the men, who gave a stirring rendition of Elvis’s American Trilogy, and Lyrical had the audience clapping and singing along to Chicago’s All That Jazz.

There was a bucket collection at the end of the concert in aid of the Helping Hands Food Bank, which raised more than than €700 for this deserving local charity.

For further details or information about Lyrical, contact Philip Mitchell at the [email protected] address.

