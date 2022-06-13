Alicante Province: seven deaths in one month due to excessive heat

The deaths have occurred in the over-65s and are the highest since 2015, according to Informacion.

Before summer had even officially started the province of Alicante was immersed in its third heat wave. Very high temperatures have meant that in the month of May, seven people have died from excessive heat, according to the daily all-cause mortality monitoring system (MoMo) of the Carlos III Health Institute.

Excessive heat is particularly affecting the elderly.

“The main risk when temperatures rise is that the elderly do not feel thirsty, so they do not drink water and dehydrate more easily because, with age, they have more fat than water in their bodies,” warns geriatrician Jose Maria Gomez-Reino.

“This situation particularly affects people who live alone and have no one around to remind them of the importance of hydration. These days in nursing homes, for example, special shifts are organised to distribute water among the elderly and keep them hydrated,” he explains

In addition to the absence of thirst, age also leads to a lesser sensation of heat, which also poses a risk when temperatures rise, as they have this week.

“Sometimes older people put on unsuitable clothing, such as jumpers or jackets, or overdress thinking they are going to be cold, which causes them to sweat and then get cold when they stand in a draught,” says the specialist.

Jose Maria Gomez-Reino added: “On the other hand, the heat causes a reduced appetite, which also leads to a general weakening of the elderly’s state of health.”