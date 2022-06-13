Alicante Province: seven deaths in one month due to excessive heat

By Anna Ellis • 13 June 2022 • 15:09
Playa del Postiguet, beach in Alicante, Spain. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
The deaths have occurred in the over-65s and are the highest since 2015, according to Informacion.
Before summer had even officially started the province of Alicante was immersed in its third heat wave. Very high temperatures have meant that in the month of May, seven people have died from excessive heat, according to the daily all-cause mortality monitoring system (MoMo) of the Carlos III Health Institute.
Excessive heat is particularly affecting the elderly.
“The main risk when temperatures rise is that the elderly do not feel thirsty, so they do not drink water and dehydrate more easily because, with age, they have more fat than water in their bodies,” warns geriatrician Jose Maria Gomez-Reino.
“This situation particularly affects people who live alone and have no one around to remind them of the importance of hydration. These days in nursing homes, for example, special shifts are organised to distribute water among the elderly and keep them hydrated,” he explains
In addition to the absence of thirst, age also leads to a lesser sensation of heat, which also poses a risk when temperatures rise, as they have this week.
“Sometimes older people put on unsuitable clothing, such as jumpers or jackets, or overdress thinking they are going to be cold, which causes them to sweat and then get cold when they stand in a draught,” says the specialist.
Jose Maria Gomez-Reino added: “On the other hand, the heat causes a reduced appetite, which also leads to a general weakening of the elderly’s state of health.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.